Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Position in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHR. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 913.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sphere Entertainment by 46.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth $187,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPHR. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of SPHR stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.37. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $51.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.32) by $0.37. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $227.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -11.47 EPS for the current year.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

