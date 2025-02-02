Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 5.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,676,000 after acquiring an additional 149,378 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Dover by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 191,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,647,000 after purchasing an additional 144,930 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 360,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,082,000 after buying an additional 75,670 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,459,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 167.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after buying an additional 63,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

Dover Stock Down 1.0 %

DOV opened at $203.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.34. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $148.45 and a 52 week high of $214.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 23.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.59%.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.