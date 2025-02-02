Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,412,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $483,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 10,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BR opened at $238.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.30 and a twelve month high of $241.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.90%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BR. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.71.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total transaction of $3,618,327.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,466.72. The trade was a 56.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 24,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $5,325,778.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,838.77. This represents a 47.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,532 shares of company stock worth $12,264,846 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

