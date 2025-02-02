Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 718 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 871 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Paycom Software by 14.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,305,000 after buying an additional 41,187 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 9.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after acquiring an additional 357,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paycom Software

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.60, for a total value of $422,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,743,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,157,626. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,750 shares of company stock worth $2,169,141. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $207.42 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $242.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.83 and its 200-day moving average is $188.91.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

