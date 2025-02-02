ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Holdings Raised by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 645,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ExlService by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in ExlService by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 29,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 22,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total value of $954,952.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,304,254.50. This represents a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $675,822.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,554,781.60. The trade was a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,211 shares of company stock valued at $15,251,337. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $50.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

