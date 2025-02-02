Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Up 40% – Should You Buy?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 40% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 141,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 118,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$5.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

