Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $16,478,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 418.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,039,000 after buying an additional 90,015 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,804,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 21.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 272,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 48,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 24.6% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 228,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 45,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $39,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,616,574.80. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harrison Stafford II sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $320,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,578,459.59. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,100 shares of company stock worth $1,236,104 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PB opened at $79.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $86.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.12.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Prosperity Bancshares

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.