Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,735,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244,641 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,346,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,413,000 after purchasing an additional 373,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,098,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after buying an additional 27,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 840,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,107,000 after buying an additional 46,954 shares during the last quarter.

EWJ stock opened at $68.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $73.24. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.84.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

