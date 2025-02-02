Fifth Third Bancorp Has $138,000 Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,552,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,235 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,250,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 684,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,561,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.5% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 588,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,012,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK opened at $116.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.01. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $127.98.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on OSK shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Oshkosh from $129.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

