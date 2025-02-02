First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Advantage in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Advantage

First Advantage Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FA. FMR LLC boosted its position in First Advantage by 50.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,600,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 8.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,131,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,314,000 after buying an additional 254,219 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new stake in First Advantage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Advantage by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,692,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in First Advantage by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,874,000 after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.59. First Advantage has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 629.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.39 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 0.65%. First Advantage’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Advantage will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About First Advantage

(Get Free Report

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.