First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRME. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

FRME stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $46.13.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. First Merchants had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 8.94%. On average, analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael J. Stewart sold 7,248 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $316,955.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 92,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,196.72. This trade represents a 7.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in First Merchants by 7.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 1.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Merchants by 25.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in First Merchants by 12.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

