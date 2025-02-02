FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 186.2% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 90.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 250.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,107. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $270,245.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,485.83. This trade represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $433,898. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.