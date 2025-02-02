Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 676.4% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth $182,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BSEP opened at $43.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.27.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

