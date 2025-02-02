Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 14.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 657,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,928,000 after buying an additional 85,052 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $798,000. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth about $9,630,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 17.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 689,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,549,000 after buying an additional 104,689 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $154,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,988.96. This trade represents a 19.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.01 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.01, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently -273.32%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

