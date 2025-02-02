Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in BlackBerry by 83.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 65.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 14,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $53,268.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,838 shares in the company, valued at $878,923.84. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jay P. Chai sold 24,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $102,340.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,221 shares of company stock valued at $925,655 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackBerry Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BB opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $4.54.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About BlackBerry

(Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.