Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $9,358,113.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,244,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,294,598.20. The trade was a 8.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $602,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,704.10. The trade was a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,787 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,452 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

JCI stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $87.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Johnson Controls International

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

