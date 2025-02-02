Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter worth $58,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 22.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.60. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNMD shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, insider Dan Karlin sold 6,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $49,357.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 338,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,436.59. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 19,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $141,957.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,128.38. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,022 shares of company stock worth $208,203. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Articles

