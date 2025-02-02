Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,660 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,660 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,409,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,085,000 after buying an additional 611,968 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 106,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $178,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,905. This represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $1,173,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,386.24. This trade represents a 32.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 332,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,300,629. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

