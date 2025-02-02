Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Shares Down 19.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report) were down 19.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.42. Approximately 3,509,303 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,251% from the average daily volume of 259,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.
Gatekeeper Systems Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.
About Gatekeeper Systems
Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and mobile data collectors; G4 Viewer that revolutionizes video management for fleet monitoring; AI Dash Cam, an AI-based dash cam that offers driver status monitor and advanced driver assistance systems; wireless systems, such as access points, mobile wireless modules, mobile Wi-Fi systems, and yard guards; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.
