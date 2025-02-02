Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Shares Down 19.2% – Should You Sell?

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 19.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.42. 3,509,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,251% from the average session volume of 259,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Gatekeeper Systems Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.58. The company has a market cap of C$41.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 6.38.

Gatekeeper Systems Company Profile

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and mobile data collectors; G4 Viewer that revolutionizes video management for fleet monitoring; AI Dash Cam, an AI-based dash cam that offers driver status monitor and advanced driver assistance systems; wireless systems, such as access points, mobile wireless modules, mobile Wi-Fi systems, and yard guards; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.

