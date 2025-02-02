GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Stock Holdings Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in GATX were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in GATX by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in GATX in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in GATX by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in GATX by 20.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $165.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.04. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.99. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $120.14 and a 12-month high of $168.29.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GATX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GATX in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Sidoti downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

