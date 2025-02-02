Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes $40,000 Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 49,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in RB Global by 57.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 984,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,076,000 after purchasing an additional 357,761 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in RB Global by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 63,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 20,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in RB Global by 53.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global stock opened at $89.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of $63.13 and a one year high of $99.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

