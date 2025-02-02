GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.38, but opened at $71.81. GitLab shares last traded at $72.27, with a volume of 447,888 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of GitLab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.38 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.86.

In related news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $167,716.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,903.54. This trade represents a 2.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,776 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total transaction of $5,056,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 818,283 shares of company stock worth $49,251,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in GitLab by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

