Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSL. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Global Ship Lease Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:GSL opened at $21.60 on Friday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $796.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The shipping company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 46.38%. The company had revenue of $174.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Global Ship Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.