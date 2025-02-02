Global X Financials Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FYLG) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Global X Financials Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FYLG – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 9.06% of Global X Financials Covered Call & Growth ETF worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA:FYLG opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.58. Global X Financials Covered Call & Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $29.86.

The Global X Financials Covered Call & Growth ETF (FYLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. HYLG tracks an index that holds S&P 500 healthcare stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 50% of each stock. FYLG was launched on Nov 21, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

