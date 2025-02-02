GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,876 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GMS by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 374.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 55,690 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in GMS by 71.5% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in GMS by 61.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at GMS

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 5,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $510,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,834.36. This trade represents a 17.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.62. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.29 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.24). GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on GMS from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of GMS from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of GMS from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

