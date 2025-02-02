GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.95, but opened at $4.81. GoodRx shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 131,259 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDRX shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

Get GoodRx alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GDRX

GoodRx Stock Down 3.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.