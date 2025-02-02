Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 114.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Graco by 187.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Graco by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Graco news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total value of $284,004.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,094.26. This represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 8,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $749,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,918.84. The trade was a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,150. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $84.15 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.49 and a 12-month high of $94.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

