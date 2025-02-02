Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.57, but opened at $9.37. Haleon shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 726,683 shares traded.

HLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Haleon Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.29.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Haleon by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,007,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 24,673 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Haleon by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Haleon by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 757,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,658,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

