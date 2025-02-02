Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Stock Position Reduced by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Haleon by 2,029.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Haleon in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Haleon by 3,470.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Haleon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $9.47 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.