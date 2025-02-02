HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 138.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 40.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $188.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.