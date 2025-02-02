Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HBM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.57.

Shares of HBM stock opened at C$11.98 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$6.72 and a 12-month high of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.82.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Robert Alan Carter sold 8,014 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total transaction of C$106,105.36. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

