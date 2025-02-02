Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HBM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.57.
Get Our Latest Research Report on HBM
Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Robert Alan Carter sold 8,014 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total transaction of C$106,105.36. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Microsoft and Meta’s AI Investment Plans Are Full Steam Ahead
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Beyond Self-Driving Cars: Factory Automation Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.