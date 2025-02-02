Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at Cormark

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INE. CIBC reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.94.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on INE

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$7.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.86, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.08. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$7.05 and a one year high of C$10.96.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.1549878 earnings per share for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.38%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity, which led to Innergex being recognized as Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2023 by Corporate Knights. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.