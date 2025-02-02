Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Cut to C$26.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IFP. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Interfor from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Interfor from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.00.
Interfor Trading Down 2.5 %
Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.58) by C($0.47). Interfor had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Interfor will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other Interfor news, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$51,304.05. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
About Interfor
Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.
