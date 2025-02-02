International Paper (NYSE:IP) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $64.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

Shares of IP stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. International Paper has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $35,034.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,896.55. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of International Paper by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 1,011.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 28,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

