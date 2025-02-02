Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INVH. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 62.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 264.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVH opened at $31.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.47.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

