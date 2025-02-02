Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 49,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in Silgan by 24.4% in the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 96,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at $2,975,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 32,432 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,610,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,047,000 after acquiring an additional 29,565 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Silgan by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Silgan from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Silgan from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Silgan Trading Down 1.9 %

Silgan stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.92.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

