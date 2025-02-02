JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Position Decreased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,956 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 41.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,276,992 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $611,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,277 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 329.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,306,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $162,904,000 after purchasing an additional 336,740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 117.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,033,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.9% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,577,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200,200 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

JD.com Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About JD.com

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.