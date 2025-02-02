Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Invests $400,000 in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of Apple by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 85,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the last quarter. Crosspoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Apple by 11.3% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 14,111 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Durante & Waters LLC raised its position in Apple by 5.8% in the second quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 114,930 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.87, for a total value of $945,233.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,946.53. This trade represents a 21.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of AAPL opened at $236.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.68 and a 200 day moving average of $230.87. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $260.10.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 152.94% and a net margin of 23.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.45%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
