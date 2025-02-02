JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 57,241 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,537,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $153,055,000 after buying an additional 393,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in Uber Technologies by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 119,599 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 43,440 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

