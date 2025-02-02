JMP Securities Reiterates Market Perform Rating for RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RNR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (down from $304.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays downgraded RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $284.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $364.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.45.

NYSE:RNR opened at $232.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.85 and its 200 day moving average is $257.40. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $208.98 and a 12 month high of $300.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.45%.

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total transaction of $254,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,178,270.72. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2,420.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

