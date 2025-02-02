JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $1,100.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASML. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $739.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $290.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. ASML has a 12 month low of $645.45 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $719.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $775.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 26.78%. Equities research analysts expect that ASML will post 25.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.6414 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in ASML by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $16,994,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ASML by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

