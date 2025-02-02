JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $131.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $99.49 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.92.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 64.42%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,794,507.41. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $210,941.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,226.89. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 92,841.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,007,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,742,000 after buying an additional 3,004,338 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,259.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,367 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 137.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 431,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,573,000 after acquiring an additional 249,774 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,405,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,149,000 after acquiring an additional 153,654 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,956,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $436,648,000 after purchasing an additional 142,116 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

