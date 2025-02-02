JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$17.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$23.40 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.47.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FM

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 4.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$18.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$10.91 and a 52-week high of C$21.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00.

In related news, Director Simon John Scott acquired 1,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,942.29. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.32, for a total value of C$914,400.00. 19.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.