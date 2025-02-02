JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Stock Price

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ashland from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ashland from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Ashland Stock Performance

Ashland stock opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -96.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. Ashland has a twelve month low of $62.84 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently -245.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland

In other news, VP Eric N. Boni sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,188.74. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robin E. Lampkin sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $67,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,585.70. This trade represents a 23.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ashland

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 193.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the third quarter worth $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

