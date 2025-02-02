JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $221.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $207.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $178.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $218.02 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $145.75 and a twelve month high of $226.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5,018.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

