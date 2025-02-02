JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Trimmed by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.6% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $267.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $171.43 and a one year high of $270.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.
