JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $230.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $208.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dover from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $236.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

Dover Stock Down 1.0 %

Dover stock opened at $203.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Dover has a 1-year low of $148.45 and a 1-year high of $214.57.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 23.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dover

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,676,000 after acquiring an additional 149,378 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 313.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 191,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,647,000 after acquiring an additional 144,930 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 360,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,082,000 after acquiring an additional 75,670 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,459,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 167.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after purchasing an additional 63,638 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

