JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000.

NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $430.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $16.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.1452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

