KBC Group NV Acquires 330,742 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 1,095.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,742 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

